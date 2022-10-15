Family American surprised social networks to the point of becoming viral, as they shared the experience of buy an old housein which they were surprised to discover something under the floor.

The clip shows the shocked woman because after buying the house in a dilapidated property, she realized that there was a pool.

The video was released through the account (@funkiglassworks), on the TikTok platform, along with the description, “well…guess what we found under the floor of the house we just bought”.

During the video the woman from USA Emily Jean shows and narrates that they acquired a property in Arkasans, what the family never expected was to find something so valuable.

As he commented, the owners who previously inhabited the home, ordered a swimming pool of almost 4 meters deepbut they did not realize until they saw that the floor was strange, when removing the floor they discovered the jacuzzi.

The family decided that they were not going to remove the work that the former owners had done, since they like the idea of ​​having a pool, but they would remodel it.

Internet users surprised by the situation have made the video viral, to the point that it has almost 9 million views, because it is unusual for them that there was a large pool under the house and they had not realized it before.