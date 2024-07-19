RAdamel Falcao García has already played his first 45 minutes with Millonarios. He still has to get into the swing of things and it was noticeableBut the affection for ‘El Tigre’, the top scorer in the history of the Colombian National Team, remains intact.
According to the criteria of
Medellín fans applauded him when he came out to warm up, when he returned to the locker room after the first half and when he entered the field for the second half, replacing Daniel Ruiz.
Millonarios did not have a good performance, but a goal by Santiago Giordana in added time allowed Alberto Gamero’s team to tie 1-1 at the Atanasio Girardot and get their first point of the championship.
“Medellin did a good job, things were not easy, In the end we had a bit more patience, we moved the ball and found the space for Santiago to score. Coming from behind and getting a point is always positive,” Falcao told Win + Fúitbol at the end of the match.
The ‘Tigre’ acknowledged that the team is still tough and has things to improve. “It’s normal, the first match of the tournament is complicated for everyone. This place is difficult, they played a good match. In the end we got a point and this helps us to continue improving,” he added.
How did Falcao feel on his debut with Millonarios?
Asked if he enjoyed the match, Falcao replied: “I tried to enjoy it, to play to the maximum, to touch the ball and to push myself. I think it has been positive on a personal level and as the games go by I’m getting used to the team.”
Radamel thanked his teammates and coach for their support. “Both Gamero, the coaching staff and my teammates are helping me a lot so that I can adapt. I have to be very grateful to them. I’ve only been here for two weeks. Usually it takes five weeks in pre-season for the first game, but this can’t wait and you have to be at your best as soon as possible,” declared.
Falcao said he was in good physical shape. “Competition and matches are something different. That’s what you get from playing time, from playing time, and that’s what we’re all lacking,” he explained.
The displays of affection towards the ‘Tigre’ did not go unnoticed. “I am very grateful to the Medellin team, to the fans of this great team. I am grateful for the respect, above all. I have never played here and I was really looking forward to visiting them and enjoying Colombian football,” he concluded.
SPORTS
More Sports News
#Video #Falcao #García #satisfied #debut #Millonarios #BetPlay #League #enjoy #play #maximum
СОУТ: комплексная защита здоровья работников
На современной рынке труда обеспечение безопасных рабочих условий — важный аспект для каждой компании. Safety Systems Group оказывает услуги по проведению СОУТ (СОУТ), для выявления и минимизации вредных факторов на рабочих зонах. Цель компании — обеспечение безопасных и комфортных условий для каждого сотрудника, что положительно сказывается на производительности и мотивации.
Этапы проведения СОУТ и преимущества для вашей организации
Проведение СОУТ включает основные этапы. Первый этап – подготовка и сбор документации, дальше специалисты оценивают рабочие места и выявляют потенциальные риски. На финальном этапе подготавливается отчет, включающий рекомендации по улучшению условий труда. [url=https://safetysystemsgroup.com/sout3]Проверка СОУТ[/url] не только соответствует законодательным требованиям, но и улучшает доверие сотрудников к компании.
Почему клиенты выбирают нас?
Safety Systems Group обладает аккредитацией и богатым опытом в сфере безопасности труда. Наши эксперты применяют новейшие методы и оборудование для проведения специальной оценки условий труда, обеспечивая точность и объективность оценки. Мы обслуживаем компании различных сфер, обеспечивая индивидуальный подход и лучшие решения для каждого клиента. Специальная оценка условий труда от Safety Systems Group — ваш шаг к безопасной и здоровой рабочей атмосфере.
Безопасность на рабочем месте — основа успешного бизнеса.
Обеспечение надежных условий работы — это не только соблюдение нормативных требований, но также забота о здоровье и благополучии работников. [url=https://safetysystemsgroup.com/sout3]СОУТ центр москва[/url] помогает обнаружить и ликвидировать риски, что уменьшает травматизм и повышает рабочую эффективность. Приходите в Safety Systems Group, чтобы обеспечить своим сотрудникам достойные условия труда и улучшить общий климат в коллективе.