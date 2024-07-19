RAdamel Falcao García has already played his first 45 minutes with Millonarios. He still has to get into the swing of things and it was noticeableBut the affection for ‘El Tigre’, the top scorer in the history of the Colombian National Team, remains intact.

According to the criteria of

Medellín fans applauded him when he came out to warm up, when he returned to the locker room after the first half and when he entered the field for the second half, replacing Daniel Ruiz.

Millonarios did not have a good performance, but a goal by Santiago Giordana in added time allowed Alberto Gamero’s team to tie 1-1 at the Atanasio Girardot and get their first point of the championship.

“Medellin did a good job, things were not easy, In the end we had a bit more patience, we moved the ball and found the space for Santiago to score. Coming from behind and getting a point is always positive,” Falcao told Win + Fúitbol at the end of the match.

Radamel Falcao García received many signs of affection in Medellín. Photo:Jaiver Nieto. THE TIME Share

The ‘Tigre’ acknowledged that the team is still tough and has things to improve. “It’s normal, the first match of the tournament is complicated for everyone. This place is difficult, they played a good match. In the end we got a point and this helps us to continue improving,” he added.

How did Falcao feel on his debut with Millonarios?

Asked if he enjoyed the match, Falcao replied: “I tried to enjoy it, to play to the maximum, to touch the ball and to push myself. I think it has been positive on a personal level and as the games go by I’m getting used to the team.”

Radamel thanked his teammates and coach for their support. “Both Gamero, the coaching staff and my teammates are helping me a lot so that I can adapt. I have to be very grateful to them. I’ve only been here for two weeks. Usually it takes five weeks in pre-season for the first game, but this can’t wait and you have to be at your best as soon as possible,” declared.

Falcao said he was in good physical shape. “Competition and matches are something different. That’s what you get from playing time, from playing time, and that’s what we’re all lacking,” he explained.

The displays of affection towards the ‘Tigre’ did not go unnoticed. “I am very grateful to the Medellin team, to the fans of this great team. I am grateful for the respect, above all. I have never played here and I was really looking forward to visiting them and enjoying Colombian football,” he concluded.

SPORTS

More Sports News