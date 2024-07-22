Radamel Falcao García was unable to score in his debut with Millonarios at El Campín, butor the ‘Tiger’ showed his experience and class in a very tough match against the Colombian champion, Atlético Bucaramanga.

Falcao played 75 minutes and was the one who committed the foul that led to the free kick with which Danovis Banguero, with a deflection off the barrier, scored the winning goal for the team managed by Alberto Gamero.

The statistics portal Sofascore highlighted the ‘Tigre’ as the figure of the field, with a rating of 7.7, ahead of Banguero (7.5) and midfielder Félix Charrupí (7.4).

Falcao’s words after the first win of the semester

In the mixed zone after the match, Falcao expressed his joy at having finally played in the Millonarios shirt in front of his fans at El Campín.

“I’m very supported by the fans and my teammates, and I’m grateful to the entire coaching staff. The fans and my teammates have helped me a lot in these two weeks with the club. It is very important to win at home and to be able to become stronger through victories,” Radamel declared.

The national team’s all-time top scorer thanked everyone for their support. “I want to thank them for continuing to support the team. We were in a difficult situation, they encouraged us and we needed that 12th player to lift us up,” he said.

Falcao is ready to face his first classic in Colombia, the match against Nacional on Wednesday, again at El Campín. “It’s always nice to face Nacional, they’re a big team in Colombia and we hope to continue growing as a group, to put on the field what the coach wants and with the quality we have, we can get the three points,” he said.

Alberto Gamero highlighted Falcao’s adaptation

Millonarios coach Alberto Gamero also highlighted Falcao’s adaptation to the team and hopes that his first goal will come soon. “I’m reassured by the fact that Falcao had two or three, and that the foul that led to the goal was on him. I don’t want him to think that because he didn’t score a goal, he played badly,” said the coach.

Gamero also highlighted Falcao’s professionalism when preparing for matches. “Falcao asks, requests videos of rival defenders and studies them, he is further ahead than the others because he is studying everything,” he pointed.

