This Saturday, there is a party in the García Zárate family. Radamel Falcao celebrates his 38 years of life, of which more than 23 have been dedicated to his sporting career full of titles, goals and accolades.

It may be of interest to you: Richard Carapaz, spectacular: wins the queen stage of the Tour Colombia!

The Colombian striker began to carve his path to success in the youth ranks of River Plate in Argentina. His goals under the direction of Diego Pablo 'el Cholo' Simeone and Daniel Passarella in the first division allowed him to make the leap to Europe in 2009.

Celebration of the goal against Botafogo, the Brazilian team, in 2007. Photo: Alejandro Pagni. AFP

In the old continent, with the jacket of the Porto, began to discredit those who did not know him in his successful stage because Argentina. With the 'dragons', he conquered two Leagues, two Cups and two Super Cups in Portugal.

Furthermore, in 2011 he was crowned champion of the Europa League, tournament in which he finished as the top scorer with 12 goals and in which he defined the final with a great header after a cross from his compatriot Freddy Guarin.

We tell you: Video | Luis Díaz, with a goal-scoring nose intact: see his great goal in a Liverpool match

Continental glory opened the door for him in the Atlético de Madrid, a sleeping giant in Spain, who was not experiencing his best moments. However, with the arrival of Simeone Halfway through the course everything changed.

Radamel Falcao García celebrates his goal against Real Madrid, in April 2012. See also Rugby, they refuse to wear the LGBT uniform: in seven they boycott the decisive match Photo: AFP – EL TIEMPO Archive

Falcao fell in love with Europe with his incredible goals. He put together a stellar team along with Burn Turán and Adrián, and led the 'colchonero' club to conquer a Europe League, the second for the Colombian, who was once again a top scorer with 16 goals in the competition.

The 'Tiger' of Santa Marta He closed a stellar season in 2012, scoring 43 goals in 44 games and his numbers allowed him to belong to Fifa's ideal eleven that year.

At the gala held in Zurich, the Colombian was the only player who did not belong to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. Sharing the stage were Dani Alves, Gerard Piqué, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and Leo Messi, from Barcelona; and Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas, Marcelo, Xabi Alonso and Cristiano Ronaldo, from Real Madrid.

Radamel Falcao García from Porto to Atlético: 40 million euros.

At the end of that season, the striker made the decision to join Monaco, a team that wanted to form an ambitious project with him and James Rodriguez. But at the beginning of 2014 a tragic injury knocked on the door of Falcao: in a match against him chasselay by French Cup in which he tore knee ligaments.

That day everything changed for the best '9' in the world at that time. His recovery lasted more than 7 months and he missed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with Colombia selection.

Read here: Video: Luis Díaz, spicy and key in Liverpool's vital victory to regain the lead

After his recovery, he decided to try his luck in England, first he went to Manchester United, but things didn't go well at all. Then she went on toJose Mourinho's Chelseawith which he did not recover the lost trust.

Radamel Falcao García, with the Chelsea shirt.

It was the Italian coach Claudio Ranieri the one who smiled back to Falcao, who formed a stellar attack duo with the young Frenchman Kylian Mbappé in Monaco. The 'Tiger' roared back in Europe and guided a group of youngsters in Monaco to become world stars. “He was my teacher,” were the words that the current PSG star dedicated to his friend.

After a journey through Galatasaray of Türkiye, today Falcao lives peacefully in Madrid with his family. The striker defends the Rayo Vallecano jersey and is a symbol of the team despite not playing the desired minutes.

Despite little play in the last two years, Falcao He is a respected player on the international scene and the best in the world have showered him with praise over the years.

Mbappe and Falcao celebrate one of the goals that gave them the title in the French League See also Colombia, despite not going to the World Cup, did not lose places in the Fifa classification

Lionel Messi He said at the time: “He's fascinating, a complete striker.” Cristiano Ronaldo He described him like this: “For me he is one of the best players in the world.” Guardiola he praised him a few years ago: “The best area player in the world.”

Mbappé, His pupil said: “He was my tutor, I learned everything from him and now he is my role model”, Lautaro Martínez He is another lover of Falcao's goals: “He was always my mirror, the player I saw as a child. I want to look like him.” The legendary Fabio Capello He did not stop praising him at the time: “In my entire career, he was the only footballer who impressed me as much as Messi the first time I saw him.”

Carles Puyol He suffered it, but remembers him as: “One of the forwards that has cost me the most to score.” Until Diego Armando Maradona He was encouraged to talk about him at the time: “With Falcao, Colombia would have won the 2014 World Cup.”

The best goals of Falcao's career

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO