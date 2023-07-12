Students from different educational establishments usually share experiences with their classmates, learning strategies used by their teachers, this time, a video that travels the Internet impacted everyone, because it is about Fake ‘Municipal Police’ take a student in full exam in Sinaloa’.

The viral case was spread by Cesar Gastelum, who usually makes recordings in Culiacán, Sinaloa, both of his day-to-day life with his friends, and humorous scenes while studying at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS).

Cesar Gastelum, who has more than half a million followers, drew attention this time because in one of his viral videos, even some young people who They wore the Municipal Police uniform.

The Municipal Police has the function of guaranteeing peace and security in the territory, as well as following the regulations for persevere and keep public order protecting the rights of citizens.

For this reason, in the scene, the boys are shown wearing a ‘Municipal Police’ vest, who entered the classroom at the Sinaloa school, to avoid following the legal rules related to Public Safety.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@cesargastelum04’ account generated hundreds of comments by spreading the audiovisual material along with the description: “It is better to study in these exams”This is because the class can get out of control.

During the publication that has more than a million views, in a comical and humorous way, you can see the northern group La Ventaja, while the content creator pointed out: “Pov: it’s your turn to take the re-entry exam in belicology.”

Thus, in the clip, supposedly, the students of the UAS, when allegedly taking an exam to be able to carry out their studies in Culiacán, had to answer the questions that the teacher had given them.

However, allegedly, when a young man cheated and copied the answers of a classmate, subjects who were wearing police vests, as if they were real officers, were taken away.

This with the purpose of not cheating when performing the ex-lovers, for which, Internet users pointed out: “Bring accordion, listen”, “Normal class in Sinaloa”.

VIDEO. Fake “Municipal Police” take a student in full exam in Sinaloa