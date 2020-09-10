“I consider Fb is destroying our firm. If I had been nonetheless engaged on it in the present day, I might really feel very uncomfortable.” The non-public information offered by Fb, faux information or the algorithm that makes addicts … he most well-liked to slam the door of the Zuckerberg home fairly than proceed to endorse what appeared to him to be severe abuses.

Tavis McGinn carried out opinion polls on Mark Zuckerberg’s picture. This time, on the request of “Particular Envoy”, he gave Fb customers a listing of questions designed to measure their habit.

A 3rd of 18-44 yr olds really feel hooked on Fb …

Listed here are the outcomes of this survey, understanding that 3 in 4 People have a Fb account. By answering “sure” to the primary query, “Do you are feeling hooked on Fb?”, 33% of 18-44 yr olds admit to having an issue with the social community, and 44% of them say they have already got tried to depart him. They tried, however relapsed into their habit, “like somebody who needs to eliminate the sport however goes again to the on line casino”, in line with Tavis McGinn’s comparability.

… and acknowledge harmful habits linked to their habit

To review the indicators of their habit, a number of questions had been requested: “Is Fb the very first thing you have a look at within the morning? The very last thing you have a look at at evening? Do you utilize it whereas crossing the road, driving? “, and so on. We then fall again, explains the pollster, on “this similar strong block of customers, 18-44 yr olds, a 3rd of whom say they’ve tried to cease Fb, and in addition admit to having harmful habits due to Fb.”

“The reply can solely come from Europe”

Concerning the following query, “Have you ever ever used Fb whereas having intercourse?”, The responses alarm Tavis McGinn: 20% of customers between 18 and 24 years outdated reply “sure”! “In reality, this investigation, he concludes, it truly is a warning. I do not assume the US authorities takes this drawback severely. I feel the reply can solely come from Europe. (…) We should regulate entry to Fb. “

Extract from “Les repentis des applis”, a report back to see in “Particular Envoy” on September 10, 2020.

> Replays of France Télévisions information magazines can be found on the Franceinfo web site and its cell utility (ios & Android), “Magazines” part.