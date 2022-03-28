The Saudi Arabian GP is conquered by Max Verstappen, who reduces the gap after the heavy zero obtained in the Bahrain desert. The exciting duel between Red Bull and Ferrari, between the reigning world champion and Charles Leclerc, demonstrates how much the new technical regulation is “working”: a fight with different weapons, with different solutions, which are giving challenges lap by lap, corner per curve.

The one who watches from a distance than usual is Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton closes in tenth position, while George Russell, fifth: a disheartening result for the Star manufacturer, which is ready to bring an updated W-13 already to the next round in Australia …