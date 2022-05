Zeros, when you fight for the title, always hurt a little more. Charles Leclerc is defeated by a Sunday, that of the Spanish GP, in which the winner once again this season is Max Verstappen.

Red Bull played as a team, tackled problems and took a precious double, with the Dutchman arriving in Monaco as the leader of the drivers’ standings. But, in Monaco, Ferrari is called to redeem. Indeed, not only: he must find Carlos Sainz Jr ….