Losing at home always hurts a little bit more. Ferrari, during the weekend of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, was called upon to obtain the maximum result. Instead, he collects a second consecutive retirement for Carlos Sainz Jr., innocently victim of the rear-end collision of Daniel Ricciardo, and a mistake by Charles Leclerc that deprives him of a precious podium.

Mercedes confirms its technical crisis, and confirms a difference in the attitude of its two guides: George Russell takes the maximum result from a difficult W13, Lewis Hamilton is stuck in 14th position …