Maybe it won’t be the most exciting race or the most challenging track, but you have to admit there’s something cool about seeing the F1 cars around. The Strip to see racing. Curious what the race will look like with the casinos in the background? The official F1 game of 2023 already gives a small preview.

Get in and take a lap around the four-mile track in Las Vegas. The most unrealistic part of the game isn’t even Maldonado riding along, but getting through a tight corner without crashing. Or know the makers of F1 23 something we don’t know? Check out the video of the Las Vegas GP below.