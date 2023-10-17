Before you scroll down to see this Alpine A110 prototype flying around the Nürburgring, let’s make a call. Make sure you have good sound when watching and listening to this video. The symphonies produced by this special A110 are truly masterful. Earphones or sound box connected? Great, keep scrolling.

What you see in the video is an unannounced version of the A110. We expect a press release from the French brand soon with all information including the name of the animal. The creator of the video calls the prototype the A110 RS or A110 Trophy R. What we do know for sure is who is driving the Nürburgring in the Alpine A110 prototype: F1 driver Esteban Ocon in an F1 uniform.

The filmmaker himself stood along the track with a stopwatch. He timed a time of seven minutes and 18.77 seconds. This makes this Alpine many times faster than the A110 S. It completed a lap of the Nordschleife in seven minutes and 56 seconds. The A110 prototype is also faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid (7 minutes and 25 seconds) and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S (7 minutes and 33 seconds).