Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – Doctors in Thailand have succeeded in removing a tapeworm from the body of a man after he suffered from pain and swelling in the abdomen, according to what was reported by many international newspapers.

The “Daily Star” newspaper said that the man, who is 67 years old, lives in Nong Khai Prefecture. And he went to the hospital after suffering from pain and swelling in the abdomen.

After examining samples of his stool, doctors found 28 infectious larvae. They speculated that it reached the patient’s stomach from eating raw or undercooked infected beef.

Doctors gave the patient medication at night. The next morning, a tapeworm 59 feet long, equivalent to 18 meters, came out.

Doctors said: “This worm is the longest ever, and no other worm has been seen in 50 years in Thailand.”

A doctor at the Center for Research on Parasitic Diseases in Thailand explained that these worms are transmitted through raw meat, and these parasites have the ability to live inside human bodies for long periods of up to 30 years if they do not receive the necessary treatment.