Through social networks, a video captured by security cameras placed outside a pharmacy located in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office in Mexico City began to circulate, in which a subject can be seen spraying a liquid in the premises .

According to information from journalist Carlos Jiménez, the man in the recordings, who is in the company of an accomplice, is David “N”identified as an extortionist of the Tepito Union.

In this way, authorities in the capital arrested him, since he was also linked to other similar acts in the area, in one of which he set fire to the owner of an ice cream shop, as well as the establishment itself.