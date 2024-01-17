A criminal, who according to local media would be an extortionist, was recorded at the moment in which He tried to set fire to one of his victims' car and, by mistake, ended up burning himself.

In the video, captured on Tuesday night, in the Atlanta neighborhood of Cuautitlán Izcali, in the State of Mexico, you can see the moment in which the subject, hooded, seeks to set fire to the Volkswagen Golf that was parked in the area. .

After spraying fuel all over the structure of the car, it seemed that the subject would achieve his goal. However, when the fire was lit, He ended up burning himself.

As reported by several Mexican media, the incident occurred around 11:19 pm, in the aforementioned area.

According to 'Aritegui Noticias', the digital information project of the renowned journalist Carmen Aristegui, The subject managed to escape after carrying out the incident.

“Extortion is a big problem in the State of Mexico, which is why the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) created this January the 'Task Force Group', made up of agents from the Public Ministry, investigative police and analysts, whose objective is to combat the crime of extortion,” the publication emphasized.

A man set a vehicle and a motorcycle on fire; It was recorded by the security camera of a home located on Av. de los Oceanos, in the Atlanta neighborhood of Cuautitlán #Izcalli. She managed to escape. pic.twitter.com/albsah64mz — Arturo Contreras (@ArturoOscoy) January 17, 2024

