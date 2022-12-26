There was no immediate official confirmation of the explosions, and these reports could not be independently verified.

The Ukrainian news agency RBC said that two explosions occurred, and the Russian news site Baza, quoting local residents, said that sirens sounded and an explosion was heard.

On the fifth of December, the base was attacked by Ukrainian drones.

The Engels base is located in the Saratov region, in western Russia, near the Volga River.

Ukrainian media said that combat aircraft are stationed at this air base, some of which are participating in the ongoing Russian military strikes on Ukraine, and include strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear warheads.