A monumental brawl occurred in soccer in Australiawhen one of the players entered the field and brutally assaulted the linesman.

Of played the compromise between Greenacre Eagles and Padstow Hornets District Football Premier League Bankstown, in the southwest of Sydney, but the issue did not end well.

brutal action

Eagles fell 5-1, but an unexpected moment happened when, from the stands, Adam Abdullah, who had been sent off, entered the field to protest a play called by the referees.

Abdullah attacked Khoder Yaghiwhom he punched and kicked before being separated by other players.

“I broke my jaw”, was one of the reactions heard from the judge in the middle of the brawl.

The judge was transferred to a clinic and it was reported that he will undergo surgery to stabilize his jaw, while the one who hit him was arrested by the police.

“It has already been suspended. He just jumped over the fence and started fighting with us. No way will this stop me. Never. I will arbitrate until he dies,” Yaghi wrote in a message posted by The Daily Telegraph.

Greenacre Eagles warned that the player was banned from the squad for the rest of the season.

“This serves as a reminder to everyone that violence will not be tolerated at our club,” the statement said.

