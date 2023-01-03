It’s been over three years since we first saw the Toyota GR Yaris. And he still holds a special place in our hearts. This video of the pumped-up Yaris being released on a mountain pass perfectly illustrates why. The uploader believes this is the correct way to drive a rally Yaris.

In addition, the uploader reports that he filmed all of this on a closed road – we assume that for the moment. At the first shot it is already clear; this driver does not go half way. Almost every turn takes the driver sideways and with enough angle. It’s nice that he gives his ESP a day of rest.

Specifications of the Toyota GR Yaris

Back down the Toyota goes off just as easily. After half a turn he flies over the damp asphalt back down the hill. The GR Yaris uses (in addition to gravity) a 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 261 hp and 360 Nm. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is done in 5.2 seconds and the top speed is 230 km/h.

The GR Yaris is only available with a manual transmission and weighs 1,280 kilograms. In the Netherlands it goes for 63,495 euros and for 3,500 euros more you have the GR Yaris Performance. You can pick up a second-hand car for more than 40,000 euros. When someone asks you if that amount is worth it, show this video.