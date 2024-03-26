During the early morning Also this Tuesday Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being hit by a gran cargo ship, as can be seen in a video that is already circulating on social networks.

According to authorities, rescue agencies received calls to 911, around 01:30 local time Eastern United States, it was also said that the boat was traveling from Baltimore.

In the recording circulating on social networks, you can see how the large ship approaches the bridge, collides with one of the columns, causing a large part of the metal construction to collapse in seconds.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications Baltimore Fire Departmenttold the AP that it was an “extreme emergency,” then added that “our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.”

He later called the collapse an “developing event with mass casualties.”