Freiburgs Kapitän Christian Günter war fassungslos, sein Trainer Julian Schuster sogar „peinlich“ berührt – zwei umstrittene Handelfmeter haben beim SC Freiburg nach dem 0:2 (0:1) beim FC Bayern in der Fußball-Bundesliga Ärger und Unverständnis ausgelöst. Bemerkenswert dabei: Den zweiten Strafstoß gab es für den Sport-Club sogar selbst.
„Am Schluss ist es peinlich, wenn man so einen Elfmeter bekommt. Ich möchte nicht so einen Elfmeter haben. Ich möchte es nicht. Das brauchen wir auch nicht wiedergutmachen“, sagte Schuster, nachdem Schiedsrichter Christian Dingert in der Nachspielzeit einen Handelfmeter für Freiburg gepfiffen hatte. Lucas Höler verschoss.
„Dann muss der DFB eine Schulung machen“
Freiburgs Kapitän Günter sprach bei DAZN von einem „Wahnsinns-Elfmeter. Wenn das Handspiel ist, höre ich am liebsten auf mit Fußball. Das ist Schwachsinn und ich verstehe es wirklich nicht. Da müssen die Leute, die diese Entscheidung treffen vor die Kamera treten, und es erklären“, schimpfte er und ergänzte: „Dann muss der DFB eine Schulung machen, wie man springt ohne Arme. Das müssen sie einführen. Und dann sollen sie vor der Saison kommen und uns zeigen, wie man ohne Arme springt.“
Even Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl could understand Freiburg’s massive frustration. “In the game, Harry’s header was a corner. That would have been the deciding factor for me,” said Eberl.
Basically, it is now “extremely difficult” for the referees. I have to be honest and say that I don’t have a solution either. The simplest solution would be: everything that is a hand is a hand. But then we are talking about hockey and there will be specialists who will lift the ball into everyone’s hand,” added the Bayern board member. You have to “have a feeling as to whether it is really a necessary penalty or not.”
Eberl: “Everything is fine”
After starting with six points from both opening matches, Eberl expressed his satisfaction with the first few weeks of the new season. “Two games, two wins, you can only be on target,” said Eberl. “Everything is good,” he concluded, especially since the opening round of the DFB Cup had also been successfully completed.
“Heidenheim are top of the table, they deserve it with their 4-0 home win. But who is top of the table after the second matchday is not so important,” said Eberl. Besides Heidenheim and Bayern, only RB Leipzig started with two wins.
The successful start to the season has initially brought calm in Munich, especially since the transfer period is now over and the squad is set for at least the first half of the season. “There was a lot of excitement during the transfer period,” said Eberl.
He is happy with the squad, which still includes French winger Kingsley Coman. A last-minute sale of the 28-year-old did not materialize. “King is staying. He has a contract with us. Nothing has happened,” said Eberl.
