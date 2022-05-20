Video proof of The New York Times shows the involvement of Russian soldiers in executions of at least eight citizens from Butsha. The suburb of Kiev was occupied by Russian troops for almost all of March. After they left, images of lifeless civilians on the street, some with their hands tied behind their backs, shocked the world. Russia has denied responsibility for the at least 400 bodies eventually found in the city.

The newspaper spent weeks investigating Butja and finally obtained images of the day after it came into Russian hands. A first video — taken by a security camera on March 4 — shows two Russian soldiers driving a group of nine men, held at gunpoint, across a street at a goose step. The Ukrainian men hold one hand behind their heads, with the other clinging to the belt of the person in front of them. “Walk to the right, moron,” a soldier orders them according to The New York Times†

gunshots

The second video was also made on March 4, by a witness. He filmed how the hostage men were led to a courtyard, where they were then forced to sit on the ground. Then the video stops, but eight witnesses told The New York Times that the men were then taken to an office building. Gunshots rang out from the building, which served as a temporary Russian base.

A day later, a drone flying overhead filmed the bodies of eight of the nine men on the ground near the office building. They are guarded by two Russian soldiers. The New York Times traced the ninth inmate, who survived the massacre by pretending to be dead. All the executed men have been identified by the American newspaper. They were civilians who had joined the civilian militia who had to defend Butsha.