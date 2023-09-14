DThe two of them are old hands when it comes to video evidence. An eye contact, a nod, then Tobias Tönnies and Robert Schulze leave the field towards the stands and take action. The top German pair, steeled in hot duels at the Olympic Games and World Championships, are familiar with the view on the monitor from the international stage.

Since 2016, video evidence has been widely accepted as an uncomplicated aid for more fairness and is a welcome aid for referees. Often, when the hand lands in the opponent’s face, he is called in – the standard situation of video evidence, so to speak: two minutes or red card? Tumultuous scenes like those in football are rare after the “verdict” is announced; Usually the punishment is accepted with a shake of the head, whatever it is.