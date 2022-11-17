Rarely do we get a completely new flavor in the 911 range. Not that the cars themselves aren’t special, but the names Turbo, Targa and Carrera have been around for a while. Now there’s a new name that refers to one of the biggest battles of attrition for cars: the Dakar. In this video we tell you everything about the new Porsche 911 Dakar.

Porsche is going to make 2,500 copies of the Dakar, using GTS as a basis for this. That means that he gets a six-cylinder boxer engine with 480 hp and 570 Nm. It stands 50 millimeters higher than a regular 911 and can tiptoe an additional 30 millimeters in off-road mode. For a wilder adventure off the road, you need the rally mode.

You only get it with a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission and it costs 299,900 euros. For lovers of retro liveries, you can have it dressed in the ‘Roughroads’ livery. It will cost you 26,000 euros (ex. taxes) more. Learn all about the new Porsche 911 Dakar below.