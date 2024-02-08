After a three-year absence (thanks to the pandemic and warm temperatures), the FAT International GP Ice Race at Zell am See is back. “What the heck is a FAT Ice Race?” we hear you think. And why have you never heard of it? To find the answer, we traveled to Austria to experience the GP Ice Race of Ferdi Porsche – who is indeed related to the Porsche founder of the same name.

When the same founder of the car brand was 30 years old, he organized an ice racing event in the area where the Porsche family lived at the time. We're talking about the 1950s now. Step forward to 2019 and watch Ferdi bring the event back. The 2019 edition will feature many special Porsches, from Dakar factory cars to speedsters from the 1950s and everything in between.

And it's not just Porsches that can take part in the race. All kinds of brands and cars come along, including buggies, rally hatchbacks and priceless classic Ferraris. You can summarize it as a kind of Goodwood Festival of Speed, but on a frozen lake in Austria and a lot more relaxed, more accessible and less commercial. View the images below.