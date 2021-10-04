The heroic gesture of an 11-year-old boy for his dog Nitro: he had fallen into the water and was in danger

A few days ago one was made public on the web clip which quickly went viral. The protagonist is a dog called Nitro, that was it saved from his little human friend of 11 years, after being fell into the water. Everyone sees the child as a hero.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

Most people when they see their pet in difficulty, does everything possible for help him. In fact, this is what happened to this little furry dog.

Matheus Felipe lives in Brazil with her family and has adopted the rottweiler Nitro a long time ago. Between the two was born a bond really special and they love to spend most of the day together.

The night the drama took place, the dog and the baby were from alone in home. They both stood playing and wandering around the house. At some point, however, it happened the unthinkable.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

Matheus told a local newspaper that he heard one strange noise in the pool. He knew very well that his puppy is afraid water. So he went quickly to check if he was okay.

When the little one arrived on the spot, he realized that his four-legged friend was in danger. Was fell into the tub and she just didn’t know how to get out. It did it also struggles to stay afloat.

Matheus’s intervention for the little Nitro

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The child knew he couldn’t leave him from alone. In fact, without thinking about it, he decided to to dive to save it. Obviously given its large size for the 11 year old it wasn’t easy at all.

However, Matheus was shown to have one strength and courage truly incredible. Has saved his dog, which he really had in that difficult moment need him. Here is the video of what happened below:

The cameras surveillance of his home have filmed the whole scene and it was his own parents to make it public on social networks. They wanted to show everyone what he can do the love for an animal.

