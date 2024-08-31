Ciudad Juarez.- The rain that began this afternoon forced the suspension of the event to be held this afternoon at the Memorial to the Victims of Disappearances and Femicides.

The event, which was scheduled to start at 6 p.m., began more than half an hour late due to poor conditions due to the power shortage.

This situation outraged the family and various groups, because the Municipal Government promised to maintain the public space, located in Borunda Park, without making this a reality.

Alejandro Durán, a relative of a missing person, said that rain is always welcome.

The families stayed at the site for a few minutes, but then decided to leave, as many mothers and fathers were in poor health.