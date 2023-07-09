Video | “Europe’s best car” went on sale – in HS’s quick test, we were amazed at the flashing lights that sounded like a drum machine

Jeep Avenger was chosen as car of the year in Europe. Now you can get it in Finland, but where is the car actually made?

“Um-ieum-tsih”, jumps the voice when you turn on the turn signal.

Do we have to nod our heads here? The Jeep Avenger, chosen as the car of the year in Europe, emits a special drum machine sound when it turns from an intersection.

This award-winning car has been waiting for the Finnish market, and now its price list has been revealed and pre-sales have started. For just under 40,000 euros, you can get your hands on a “crossover”, i.e. a mental intermediate between a passenger car and an SUV.

HS got a first taste of the Avenger and its flashes, which you can watch in the video attached to this article. Puritan friends of the American brand will immediately notice that it is a small front-wheel drive Euro version instead of a genuine SUV.

Although the black plastic guards surround the Avenger, it is not necessarily the first thing to drive into the open forest with a front-wheel drive car. See also Reader's Opinion | Lottery player identification is based on the Lottery Act

Jeep is now part of the multinational Stellantis Group, under whose umbrella Citröen and Peugeot are located. The Avenger is also designed for European customers, so the comparison points should be sought from French SUVs. There is 20 centimeters of ground clearance.

Based on the plastics surrounding the body, you could imagine that the car would fit in the open forest, but it seems to be more likely to go to the hypermarket.

The car is only a little over four meters long, which means it is about 30 centimeters shorter than the hatchback version of the popular Toyota Corolla. The Finnish importer reminds us of the car’s urban suitability with a small turning circle, which means that the car is easy to bend in parking garages, for example.

Jeep seems to crave new types of customers, which is also signaled by the previous one, built on the foundations of the Italian Fiat Renegade model. Uutukainen ranks below the Renegade in terms of size.

There is delightfully little digital gimmickry in the cockpit, and quite traditional buttons are available.

See also Me & him | When Rosa had bitten 12 pairs of shoes, Tytti Tuppurainen thought that she and the dog could not fit under the same roof The Avenger nameplate shimmers on the passenger side.

New Avenger prices range from the 39,990-euro base model to the fully equipped 45,990-euro Summit model.

A range of 400 kilometers is promised, up to 550 in the city. The claims seem overkill in Finnish conditions, as the battery’s actual usable amount is 51 kilowatt hours. In other words, the battery is of a smaller average size.

The electric motor has a power of 115 kilowatts, i.e. 156 horsepower calculated in the old way.

For home charging, an 11 kilowatt three-phase charger is standard. You can get direct current from roadside fast chargers with a maximum power of 100 kilowatts.

To the anus can fit 355 liters of stuff in front with the seats up. Perhaps Jeep’s new way of appealing to city customers is indicated by the fact that instead of liters, the container is advertised as holding 2,443 rubber ducks or 4,250 golf balls.

Although the car feels like a small European compromise in every way, according to the importer, there are already more than five hundred “preliminarily interested” customers.

A more comprehensive test of the Avenger will be published later this year.

