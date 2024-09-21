The second half between Real Madrid and Espanyol has been a concert of mistakes. The Merengues’ attack began with a powerful shot from outside the area by Federico Valverde that was well saved by Joan García, but the Blanquiazul defence did not react in the same way and gave the ball to Jude Bellingham who sent a low cross from the left field that went between the legs of the rival goalkeeper for Dani Carvajal to push over the line.
This was the second mistake of the day for the goalkeepers after Thibaut Courtois’ own goal just after the start of the second half. The Real Madrid fans were already at a loss, but this glaring mistake by the Espanyol goalkeeper brought the score level for the moment. The score is currently tied at one goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
#Video #Espanyols #goalkeeper #mistake #Carvajal #takes #advantage #equalise #Real #Madrid
