Video: Erling Haaland’s father, cut his sleeve and expelled from the box

Alfie Haaland, father of Erling Haaland, explained that he had to leave his box at the Santiago Bernabéu because the Real Madrid fans were not “happy” with his goal celebration Kevin deBruyne.

Haaland’s father, who was also a Manchester City player in his day, was filmed by fans as he left his box, while making obscene gestures at the Real Madrid fans.

(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Shakira reacts to the latest ‘provocation’ by Clara Chía and Piqué)

no one explains it

The Norwegian published a tweet in which he explained that the white fans were to blame. “Real Madrid was not happy with us celebrating the goal of kevin debruyne. The fans were not happy with the 1-1,” said Haaland’s father.

💣 | Haaland’s father has been expelled from a VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu with the game on the line. ❌ The insults and the throwing of food to the fans present in the stands have been the triggers for their expulsion.pic.twitter.com/2IeU9vhbGE – Sports Fan (@Af_Deportiva) May 9, 2023

In videos that went viral on social networks, the ex-soccer player is seen challenging Real Madrid fans who were near his box with gestures.

Although, apparently, everything happened after receiving insults, Alf-Inge’s response made stadium security escort him to the exit. He couldn’t finish watching the game.

“Haaland’s father threw food and cut the sleeves of the Bernabéu stands,” El Chiringuito highlighted on its social networks.

(Did they rob Real Madrid? Monumental controversy in Kevin De Bruyne’s goal)