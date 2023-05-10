Video: Erling Haaland’s father, cut his sleeve and expelled from the box

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Halaand’s dad.
Halaand’s dad.
It happened in the match Real Madrid vs. Manchester City.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Alfie Haaland, father of Erling Haaland, explained that he had to leave his box at the Santiago Bernabéu because the Real Madrid fans were not “happy” with his goal celebration Kevin deBruyne.
Haaland’s father, who was also a Manchester City player in his day, was filmed by fans as he left his box, while making obscene gestures at the Real Madrid fans.
(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Shakira reacts to the latest ‘provocation’ by Clara Chía and Piqué)
no one explains it
The Norwegian published a tweet in which he explained that the white fans were to blame. “Real Madrid was not happy with us celebrating the goal of kevin debruyne. The fans were not happy with the 1-1,” said Haaland’s father.
💣 | Haaland’s father has been expelled from a VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu with the game on the line.
❌ The insults and the throwing of food to the fans present in the stands have been the triggers for their expulsion.pic.twitter.com/2IeU9vhbGE
– Sports Fan (@Af_Deportiva) May 9, 2023
In videos that went viral on social networks, the ex-soccer player is seen challenging Real Madrid fans who were near his box with gestures.
Although, apparently, everything happened after receiving insults, Alf-Inge’s response made stadium security escort him to the exit. He couldn’t finish watching the game.
“Haaland’s father threw food and cut the sleeves of the Bernabéu stands,” El Chiringuito highlighted on its social networks.
(Did they rob Real Madrid? Monumental controversy in Kevin De Bruyne’s goal)
🚨 IMAGE @Af_Sports 🚨
🇳🇴 Haaland’s father, leaving the Santiago Bernabéu after being expelled by stadium security.
Minutes before, he was seen drunk in a VIP box. pic.twitter.com/O2nkjibhay
– Sports Fan (@Af_Deportiva) May 9, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Erling #Haalands #father #cut #sleeve #expelled #box
Leave a Reply