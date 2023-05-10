Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Erling Haaland’s father, cut his sleeve and expelled from the box

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Erling Haaland’s father, cut his sleeve and expelled from the box


close

Halaand's dad.

Halaand’s dad.

Halaand’s dad.

It happened in the match Real Madrid vs. Manchester City.

Alfie Haaland, father of Erling Haaland, explained that he had to leave his box at the Santiago Bernabéu because the Real Madrid fans were not “happy” with his goal celebration Kevin deBruyne.

Haaland’s father, who was also a Manchester City player in his day, was filmed by fans as he left his box, while making obscene gestures at the Real Madrid fans.
(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Shakira reacts to the latest ‘provocation’ by Clara Chía and Piqué)

See also  Pope Francis spent his first night in the hospital calmly

no one explains it

The Norwegian published a tweet in which he explained that the white fans were to blame. “Real Madrid was not happy with us celebrating the goal of kevin debruyne. The fans were not happy with the 1-1,” said Haaland’s father.

In videos that went viral on social networks, the ex-soccer player is seen challenging Real Madrid fans who were near his box with gestures.

Although, apparently, everything happened after receiving insults, Alf-Inge’s response made stadium security escort him to the exit. He couldn’t finish watching the game.

“Haaland’s father threw food and cut the sleeves of the Bernabéu stands,” El Chiringuito highlighted on its social networks.
(Did they rob Real Madrid? Monumental controversy in Kevin De Bruyne’s goal)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #Erling #Haalands #father #cut #sleeve #expelled #box

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Famous comedian spoke about meeting Pavel Durov

Famous comedian spoke about meeting Pavel Durov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result