Saturday, August 12, 2023
Video: Erling Haaland does not forgive, lethal in the area, his first goal of 2023-2024

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
Video: Erling Haaland does not forgive, lethal in the area, his first goal of 2023-2024

See the goal he scored in the Burnley vs. Manchester City.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United or even Newcastle lay arms before beginning the assault on the hegemony of the Manchester City, voracious appetite champion who starts again with the band of favorite to conquer the Premier League, in which Tottenham and Chelsea want to improve their disastrous last season.

Honor to the champion, the ‘Citizens’ open the home curtain of the recently promoted Burnley with the ambition of conquering a fourth consecutive crown, something unprecedented in the country that invented football.
does not forgive

The club owned by Abu Dhabi United Group, which was proclaimed European champion for the first time in June, has become an almost invincible machine thanks to a checkbook and a patient and intelligent sports policy.

Although Pep Guardiola has lost his captain Ilkay Gundogan (FC Barcelona), has Mateo Kovacic (formerly from Real Madrid and Chelsea) to replace him, and has signed Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig) as a luxury reinforcement for an already large defence.

It also retains the core of the successful last season, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland,

Precisely, the Norwegian scored the first goal of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in the match against Burnely.

And at minute 36 he scored the second goal.

