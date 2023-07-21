Video: Erling Haaland celebrates his 23 years amid brutal statistics

Erling Haaland turns 23 this Fridaybut in this time he has become a lethal striker, who the defenders of the world fear to face face to face, melee.

The Norwegian striker Manchester City He celebrated a new year in Japan, as his club is in those parts on his summer tour.

(Former referee Lorenzo López turns on the fan: soccer, drug trafficking and threats)

(Lionel Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son: watch the video of his presentation at Inter Miami)

But although he is known throughout the world, everything indicates that in Japan the scorer has a lot of fans.

His birthday was celebrated with spectacular holograms of the team’s figures walking the streets of Tokyo, awesome.

their numbers

And it is not for less, because he broke several brands in his campaign. He scored 36 goals in 35 games in the Premier league, above the historical records of the 34 goals of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

Similarly, Haaland, for the first time in his career, was the Champions League goalscorer with 12 goals in 11 games, making him one of the favorites for the Ballon d’Or.

(Lewis Hamilton is upset with Shakira and makes a tough decision: “He asked her not to come down”)