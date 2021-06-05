A goal from rabona converted by Erik Lamela for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in their team’s 2-1 loss won this Saturday the Best of the Season award in the 2020/21 Premier League. Award for distance considering that his Spurs lost and that the former River, in that game, was expelled …

Lamela scored the goal against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at 32 ‘, after having received a pass in the large area, he passed his left foot behind his right to place the ball with remarkable precision next to the left post of the Arsenal goal defended by Bernd Leno .

The goal against Arsenal was not the first that he made of rabona with the Tottenham jersey since the 29-year-old made one in the Europa League against Greece’s Asteras Tripolis at White Hart Lane in October 2014.

That goal was the only one for the player to emerge from the Millo Inferiors in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season in 23 games, although he scored three more in other competitions. The vote also included a goal from another former River: Manu Lanzini.

It is the second year in a row that a Tottenham player has won the award, following Korean Heung-Min Son’s incredible singles play against Burnley during the 2019/20 campaign.

Lamela is the second Argentine to win an award in the 2020/21 Premier season as Emiliano Martínez, of Aston Villa and the Argentine national team, was chosen the best of the season in his position.

Guardiola won the Best DT award from Bielsa

Pep Guardiola named Barclays 2020/21 best coach of the season after leading Manchester City to a third Premier League title in four seasons .

The Catalan won the award for the third time in his career as a manager, having also won it in his two previous title-winning seasons, 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Guardiola, who won the bid among others to Marcelo Bielsa, thus equaling the three Coach of the Season awards obtained by Arsene Wenger and José Mourinho. Only Sir Alex Ferguson has won it more times, with 11. Those three men are also the only coaches in Premier League history who can match Guardiola’s three victories. .