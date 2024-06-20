Two Militants from the environmental organization Just Stop Oil entered a runway at Stansted airport, near London, this Thursday to spray private jets with orange paint. before being detained, according to police and the environmental organization.

Around five in the morning local time, two women, Jennifer Kowalski and Cole Macdonald, ages 28 and 22, They arrived at this busy international airport and entered the area where According to his version, the plane used by the American singer Taylor Swift had parked hours before, Just Stop Oil noted.

The megastar is scheduled to perform Friday and over the weekend in London.

Just Stop Oil activists after spraying paint on private jets at a London airport. Photo:Just Stop Oil

“Jennifer and Cole cut the fence at the Stansted private airfield where Taylor Swift’s plane is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels before 2030,” said the environmental organization in X.

Although environmentalists claimed that Taylor Swift’s plane had landed in Stansted just hours earlier, Sussex Police claimed that the singer’s private jet was not at the airport at the time of the incident.

Once they entered the runway of the airport located northeast of the British capital, They sprayed two planes with orange paint bombs.

The police announced that the two activists were arrested minutes after entering the scene.

The controversial actions of the environmental organization, especially in museums, sports competitions or shows, usually lead to prison sentences for its activists.

On Wednesday, activists from this organization sprayed paint on the monoliths of the famous English prehistoric site of Stonehenge.

Wiltshire Police arrested two people and the action was condemned by British politicians of all stripes, including Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Labor rival Keir Starmer.

The detainees were identified as Niamh Lynch, 21, and Rajan Naidu, 73, who face charges of damaging the historic monument.while investigations continue.

Heritage protection organization English Heritage assesses the impact of the paint on the stones.

Built in stages between approximately 3000 and 2300 BC, Stonehenge is one of the most important prehistoric megalithic monuments in the world due to its sizesophisticated plan and architectural precision.

Its standing stones, which form a set of mysterious circles, attract thousands of people each year for the pagan summer solstice festivals.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said that this action sought to demand that the country’s next Government sign an international plan to eliminate fossil fuels by 2030, and assured that the paint will disappear with the rain.

Two activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil were arrested this Wednesday after spraying orange paint on the famous megalithic monument of Stonehenge in Wiltshire, southwest England. Photo:Just Stop Oil / EFE

Just Stop Oil criticizes millionaires for traveling on private jets

In a statement from Just Stop Oil, One of the activists arrested this Thursday for the incident at the airport criticized “the billionaires who live in luxury and have the means to fly on private jets, without worrying about the living conditions” of millions of people affected by the consequences of the climate crisis.

“Passengers using private planes are responsible for fourteen times more carbon dioxide emissions than those on a commercial flight,” the environmental group added.

Taylor Swift, at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Photo:Valerie Macon. AFP

Also in May, two octogenarians from the environmental group Just Stop Oil damaged the display case that protects a copy of the Magna Carta, considered a founding text of modern democracy, displayed in the British Library in London.