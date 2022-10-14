Crime against art or environmental protest? ‘The Sunflowers’, the famous oil painting made by the Dutch painter Vincent van Goghwas the victim of an attack by two environmental protesters this Friday, at the National Gallery in London, England.

“Is art worth more than life, more than food, more than justice?” Was the premise under which the environmental group Just Stop Oil -who claimed responsibility for the attack- decided to throw two cans of tomato soup onto the iconic canvas painted in 1888 and apparently protected by glass.

Apparently, after the sudden attack on the work of the acclaimed painter, the women would have put the back of his body on one of the walls of the art gallery.

“Officers rushed to the scene this morning after two Just Stop Oil protesters threw a substance on a painting and then hit a wall,” a British Police spokesman publicly announced; while he warned that both people had been arrested for criminal damage.

For its part, the art gallery issued a statement in which it made it clear that, after the attack, the painting was intact; except for some “minor damage” from the thrown tomato soup.

According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, the environmental protesters were identified as Phoebe Plummer, 21; and Anna Holland, 20, who were part of Just Stop Oil, a group born in February of this year that, according to their social networks, is fighting for “all future licenses and consents for exploration, development and the production of fossil fuels.

Although subversive, this has not been the only act of civil disobedience carried out by this “coalition”. Just a few months ago -in July-, two protesters covered a painting in the National Gallery in London with “a simulated image of a bucolic landscape devastated by fossil fuels before sticking to the frame of the work,” according to the newspaper Spanish ‘ABC’.

This unexpected act of civil disobedience -as it has been cataloged by the international media- occurs after the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss -successor of Boris Johnson- announced at the beginning of September one of the measures of the British government to fight against the energy crisis: increase licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

The activists have been demonstrating for two weeks with protests around the British Parliament and other key points in the UK capital, demanding that the government stop all new oil and gas projects.

