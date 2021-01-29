#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Encourage his uncle to go a week without meat? Encourage his colleague to do without plastic? Encourage his best friend to cycle more? What if it went through a game? “Our approach is play, competition, make people want to tackle the subject, while living an original and funny experience with those around them for 3 weeks“, explains Clément Debosque. To this end, he co-founded” Ma Petite Planète “, a competition of more than 60 eco-friendly challenges.

Anyone can challenge those around them by creating a league. To play, you have to wait for the launch of an edition, which takes place every 4 months. The idea was born in August 2019. Since then, more than 75,000 challenges have been taken up by players. Today, on average, the annual carbon footprint of a French person amounts to 11 tonnes of CO2. To limit global warming to + 2 ° C in 2100 and to respect the Paris agreement, this footprint should be reduced to 2 tonnes per year. “There is a recent study which shows that the individual can contribute, through exemplary behavior, to 25% of the reduction of his carbon footprint. The idea is that in MPP, whatever its starting point, through the challenges that we propose, we will motivate people to get closer to these famous 25%“, summarizes Clément Debosque.