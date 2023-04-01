Given the low resources, inflation and rising prices, it has led people to create their own businesses, as a way of subsisting, thanks to this, various entrepreneurs have left users surprised by their ingenuity, this time, a young woman went viral, after making known their sales of sweets in the middle of the office.

Although many use social networks as a buying and selling channel, the woman who is the protagonist of this story used the TikTok digital platform to show the sweets she has in her office.

The user ”@andyferls, shared the video, along with the title, “what we godínez keep silent about”, while he told that inside one of the furniture placed under his desk, everyone would think that he has important documents, but in reality it is sweets.

With the audio of “Televisa presents” and the hashtag of “little shop“, the young woman captivated TikTok, before the variety of snacks that she keeps hidden in her office.

The clip already has thousands of comments, where users joke about wanting to buy from them, and even those who also report taking sweets to their workplace, to consume them themselves in free time, while others choose to sell them, thus acquiring extra money.

In the context of inflation, opening their own businesses, and the commercial market, the girl mentioned above, Andrea, from the viral video, is not the only one who has sought to generate income with a store in the middle of the office, as another young woman opened a “Abarrote la Graduate”:

Through the social network of Twitter, he began to go through a series of images, of a young woman who decided to start a small business, in which she sold sweets, cookies, salt and even medicines. She generated endless reactions, since she even had the famous motto “I don’t trust today, yes tomorrow.”

Although netizens began to debate what his extra income will be and how he is doing in the office with his colleagues, while others applauded that he is looking for different ways to earn a living.

The woman was seen in her uniform in the office, while she placed the products she had for sale on the table, next to the sign, “Abarrotes la Licenciada.”