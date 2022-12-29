Perfect timing. Either you’re free this week, or you’re at work but can’t do anything because everyone you need to call or email is free. Anyway, 9 minutes of entertainment is more than welcome, we think. Below you can see the third dashcam compilation of Dutch Dashcam from this year.

As always, it is a nice collection of ignorance and misconduct, with a few outliers. Films a tantrum frog at 5:25 smashing the back window of another tantrum frog. Goes a Citroën driver at 1:15 for bonus points and takes two cyclists at once.

In the fragment that follows, someone demonstrates good parental reflexes. What if the child had left home without a hood? You shouldn’t think about that for too long. Check out the fresh compilation of dash cams on Dutch roads below.