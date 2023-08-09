Forward of the England team Lauren James, top scorer for ‘las leonas’, is at the center of the controversy for the aggression that he carried out cAgainst Nigeria, in the duel prior to the game that his team will play against Colombia, in the Women’s World Cup.

The impact of what happened has been so great that the attacker decided to apologize through a message on social networks. Even so, The criticisms don’t stop coming.

(Colombian National Team: millionaire prize for its best participation in the Women’s World Cup).

England’s controversy before facing Colombia

England, after the expulsion of James.

James starred in one of the most controversial actions of this World Cup so far, after being sent off with five minutes to go in the second half for intentionally stepping on the back of the Nigerian player.

The criticized moment took place when the commitment was heading towards extra time, when the Londoner ran into the Nigerian and both players fell on the grass.

When he got up, James did not hesitate to step on his rival’s back.

The action was verified by the VAR and, after verifying the aggression on the screens,

James saw the straight red card and left the pitch without protest.

With one player less, the match continued and England secured their place in the quarterfinals after beating Nigeria 4-2 on penalties.

Top scorer for England and a key player for the team, the striker will miss the decisive quarter-final match when England take on Colombia at the Sydney stadium on Saturday.

(Abadía explodes by ‘veto’ in full historical success of Colombia in the Women’s World Cup).

“James will miss at least one game because of the incident, but there is a possibility that the ban could be extended following a review by Fifa. If the incident is deemed ‘violent conduct’, James is likely to face a three-match ban, which would rule her out for the rest.”

Speak the designated

In a message posted on his Instagram account, James conveyed his “love and respect” to Alozie (the player attacked) and stated that he has “learned” from the “experience”.

“All my love and respect to Alozie. I’m so sorry for what happened,” he said in a post from his stories on Instagram.

“In addition, for our English fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honor and I promise that I will learn from this experience”, he completed.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE