England and Slovakia They play their match corresponding to the round of 16 of UEFA Euro 2024 in search of a pass to the next phase.
Those led by Gareth Southgate They fell by the minimum against Slovakia and it was like that until the 95th minute where Jude Bellingham appeared to equalize the match and take the definition to extended time.
After a cross into the box by Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney managed to re-center the ball and the Bundesliga striker appeared with a header, the home team’s specialty, to make it 2-1 and give England a ticket to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
At the beginning of the first 15 extra minutes, the unrivaled scoring forward of the England team, Harry Kanemade her appearance in the first minute of play to turn the score around and give her team the advantage, which went from being eliminated to having the hope of advancing to the quarter-finals.
If they manage to advance to the quarterfinals, England will face the tough Switzerland in this phase next Saturday, July 6 at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf.
