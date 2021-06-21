The British welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge and Somerset despite restrictions due to the pandemic.

The tradition of receiving the summer solstice, despite the prohibitions, took place this Monday, June 21. Hundreds of people broke the police fence and entered the circle of rocks, to receive the dawn that marks the beginning of the summer season in the northern hemisphere and – also – they did the same in Somerset.

Despite bad weather and harsh restrictions, hundreds of people traveled from various corners of the UK to Glastonbury and Somerset to welcome the longest day of the year.