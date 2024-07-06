England and Switzerland face off in a thrilling Euro quarter-final match, vying for a place in the semi-finals. The winner of this match will face the winner of the Netherlands-Turkey match, which will be played tonight at 21:00. Switzerland come into this match on high after eliminating Italy in a great match, while England struggled to get here, needing extra time to beat Slovenia. The English team equalised in the 95th minute with a superb goal from Bellingham, after trailing throughout the match.
Swiss striker Breel Embolo opened the scoring in the 75th minute after a fine performance by his team. The move began with a low cross from Dan Ndoye from the right flank. An English defender touched the ball, but not enough to divert it out of danger. Embolo took advantage of the situation, got ahead of his marker and pushed the ball into an open goal, as the English goalkeeper had been outplayed. This goal was a just reward for Switzerland, who had been playing solidly and consistently.
England responded quickly, however. Just five minutes after the Swiss goal, the English manager made three attacking changes that revitalised the team. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka equalised with a goal that was characteristic of his style. With the ball in the right corner of the area, Saka cut inside and, with a precise shot with his left foot, placed the ball just inside the far post. The Swiss goalkeeper was helpless as the ball hit the post before going in. This goal not only levelled the score, but also gave England a new boost in their quest to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship.
