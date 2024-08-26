real Madrid got this Sunday, August 25, its first victory of the season against Valladolid (3-0) at the Santiago Bernabéu, where the French superstar Kylian Mbappé He was unable to stand out in his debut at the local stadium.

“Without the English prodigy Jude Bellinghamout injured for several weeks, the current League and European champions relied on the striking power of their Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, who found a gap in the ‘blanquivioleta’ wall through a free kick in the 50th minute, and the talent of their substitutes Brahim Diaz (88) and the young Brazilian Endrick (90+6) already in the final stretch of the match,” reported the EFE agency.

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa’s madness at Real Madrid

“It was very difficult, especially at the beginning. We couldn’t function as the coach wanted. We lacked attitude in attack and were very passive. In the second half we improved a lot,” said Valverde.

It was Endrick who received all the applause for his goal, for his plays, for what the Brazilian striker demonstrated on the field.

At the end of the game, the player went to the stands of the stadium and greeted the people. The most striking thing was the gift he gave to a fan, a child, who literally went crazy.

