The Gartenmayer family experienced two hours of tragic heartbreak last Thursday when their 22-year-old son, Dylan, was lost in the deep sea off Key West, Florida while snorkelling along a reef.

The young man, that was found hours later by relatives with the help of the Coast Guard, he had been swept away by a current of water that separated him several kilometers from his loved ones and the boat, leaving him out in the open as night fell.

The emotional rescue and reunion was recorded in a video shared on networks by one of the family members

(In addition: This is how they moved the colossal building with 600 employees inside and without cutting services)

The Gartenmayer family lives very closely with the sea; for generations Key West, an American island located in the Straits of Florida, has been the destination spot for deep sea diving and even do underwater fishing.

“As Key West natives, we love the sea. I spearfished with Dylan on my tummy,” says Tabitha, Dylan’s mother.

According to one of the relatives in their social networks, several of the family members have perished at sea. Fortunately, Dylan Gartenmayer did not succumb to the fierce ocean currents and survived what could have been a tragedy.

(Also: These Are The 7 Most Explosive Revelations In Prince Harry’s Book)

Two hours passed from the moment Dylan was carried away by the water until he was found by his relatives. Despite the torturous moment, the young man is not inexperienced; given that he has been diving since he was 11 years old.

His relatives say that this maritime experience was what helped Dylan to survive.

Upon returning to the surface, he realized that he was alone, and his boat was hundreds of kilometers away from him. He started swimming again in the direction of the reef where he was.

Dylan swam approximately two miles to return to the location where he had last been seen.

Meanwhile, the relatives began the relentless search with the help of the United States Coast Guard.

(Keep Reading: California Shooting Suspect Dead, Los Angeles Police Say)

It was after two hours of observing the sea without any results, who saw Dylan leaning on a buoy in the distance. The emotional reunion was recorded on video.

I was ready to fight all night but I’m glad I didn’t have to

After the rescue, Dylan told through multiple videos, shared on social networks, what were two hours of anguish both for him and his loved ones.

“I had a bunch of bait floating around me and everything,” Dylan said.

“I knew there were big fish eating those baits and there were sharks that were going to be after them for a short time. I was ready to fight all night, but I’m glad I didn’t have to,” says the young man.

(You may be interested in: Celac Summit: Which presidents will attend and which will be absent?)

The Coast Guard medical service treated Dylan due to low body temperature. Shortly after he was discharged and is stable together with his family.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

More news