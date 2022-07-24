Video: emotional request for a hand in the middle of the game that shocked the fans

In the vibrant match between Deportivo Independiente Medellín and Once Caldas, the emotions of the field moved to the stands.

At halftime of the game, which was 1-1 at the end of the first half, a striking banner stole all the attention.

“Paula, do you want to marry me?” it read.

Then, the transmission camera portrayed the moment: a proposal, live and direct.

‘A marriage full of football and love’

As could be seen in the transmission, the man was with his partner in the gallery.

There, after the camera focused on the ad, the man took out the box in which he wore the ring and bowed. The woman initially made a ‘No’ sign, laughing.

Afterward, with the ring on her finger, the couple kissed.

Next step, another fan brought two glasses of sparkling wine.

Over there, the ‘toast of football and love’.

