Guadalajara Mexico.- Rapper Eminem revealed that his next album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), will be released on July 12. This album, in keeping with its title, would mark a farewell to the singer’s iconic alter ego, Slim Shady.

In a recent promotional video for the album, which Eminem shared on social media, a scene is shown where a woman gives birth to a baby with a dark appearance. The child, with black eyes and a sinister smile, shows horns coming out of his head.

The news of the release date comes ahead of the debut of the project’s second single, titled “Tobey,” made in collaboration with Big Sean and Babytron. The song, which is set to drop on Monday night, will include a music video directed by Cole Bennett and hints at a tribute to Tobey Maguire, evidenced in one of the verses of the song’s teaser.

Eminem previously introduced the project with the single “Houdini,” which echoes his 2002 hit “Without Me.” The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and features references to figures such as Megan Thee Stallion and the Steve Miller Band.

The Death of Slim Shady album was originally announced during the NFL Draft in April, accompanied by a crime show-style teaser called Detroit Murder Files. Eminem also published a fictional obituary in the Detroit Free Press, to offer a symbolic farewell to Slim Shady.

The album is expected to feature production collaborations from Dr. Dre, who has confirmed his involvement in the project. Additionally, to announce “Houdini,” Eminem called on the magic of David Blaine, who appeared in a FaceTime video distributed on the rapper’s social platforms.