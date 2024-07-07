A Hindu religious festival in Sri Lanka ended in chaos after aAn elephant in the procession panicked, causing 13 people in the crowd to be injured as it fled, police reported this Sunday, July 7.

Video images shared on social networks They show one of the elephant’s keepers trying to pull the agitated animal by the tail in a desperate attempt to control it, while the devotees who filled the street rushed to escape.

Thirteen people were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries in Kataragama, 280 km (175 miles) south of the capital Colombo, a police spokesman said.

A spokesman for Kataragama State Hospital said on Sunday, a day after the incident, that All the injured were discharged.

Elephants are considered sacred in Sri Lanka, but laws against animal cruelty are barely enforced.

Animal rights groups They criticize the widespread use of elephants during ceremonies in the temples of Sri Lanka.

This is not the first time that one of these animals has gotten out of control and caused an incident during a parade, such as in August 2023, when dozens of pilgrims jumped into a lake in the central city of Kandy to escape from five agitated elephants.

Several people were injured and one woman was hospitalized. Official records indicate that there are about 200 domesticated elephants in the island country, plus some 7,500 in the wild.

The government has banned the capture of wild elephantsbut in recent years dozens of cubs have been stolen, often after their mothers were killed by their captors.

AFP