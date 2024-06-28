Primary school is one of the most important moments in people’s educational life and today’s protagonist is very clear about it, a first grade primary school teacher who did not avoid tears when saying goodbye to the children of his group, end of school year 2023 – 2023.

Is about Pedro Cotaa young man who creates content on the TikTok account ‘@maestromielpedrocota’, in addition to working as a preschool teacher in the state of Jalisco, in the center of the Mexican Republic.

The story we will talk about today was published in a video on the Chinese social network accompanied by the phrase “@maestromielpedrocota.”

In it you see Pedro Cota dedicating a few words to the minorsfrom the beginning with impossible to contain tears.

“Don’t forget me, because I’m not going to forget you, ok!” said the elementary school teacher at the beginning of the recording.

After this, he said “they are going to occupy a very important place in my heart”, while he made a heart with both hands and placed it on his chest.

By that time, at the bottom of the clip, You could hear the students crying and sobbing.along with instrumental music that the influencer placed to set the already nostalgic moment.

His words caused a girl to stand up and hug her teacher, at which point an editing cut showed several children hugging Pedro Cota at the same time. Everyone’s tears matched the young man’s face, who tried not to break down again.

Another cut left us with the following words: “I want to tell you that I love you very much and thank you very much for sharing your life, your first year of primary school, I hope you felt very happy with me.”

He The emotional moment continued, wishing the children a beautiful future.and then recalls what his time as a teacher for all the children was like.