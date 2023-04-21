“Let’s hope it doesn’t explode,” says a police officer on his way to Ford’s factory in Dearborn, USA. On February 4 of this year, the agents received a report of a fire at the factory. A Ford F-150 Lightning appears to be on fire. The fire cannot be extinguished in time, causing another two electric pick-ups to catch fire.

According to the police, the spreading fire is a logical consequence. They call the burning F-150 Lightning ‘unextinguishable’ in the police report. The images from the Dearborn Police Department have been requested by the American news channel CNBC. ‘We’ll have to throw a whole goddamn lake over it to get it out,’ one of the officers appears to be saying.

The battery is the cause of the fire

After the fire, Ford states that the fault lies with battery supplier SK On. There would have been an internal short circuit in the battery. The electric pickup was on the charger and charged before delivery. All that was left to do was a final quality check. Ford didn’t get around to that. Eighteen units were recalled on the basis of the burning Ford F-150 Lightning and Ford took a five-week production break.

