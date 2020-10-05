Between June and October 2010, 45 ewes from Ingrid Briclot and André Maurel’s breeding, settled in Turriers, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, were killed by the wolf. “It was this big attack that made us decide to change and to be as secure as possible. We had fences… and we added electric wires”, explains the breeder to the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Sunday” (replay). Twelve kilometers of electric fences now protect the 90 hectares of the farm where 350 ewes produce as many lambs each year which are sold directly in the surrounding markets.

This is a personal investment of 28,000 euros which has not been covered by the State. “There, the sheep can eat quietly. The wolf will not try to come in. The five wires are twinned with an electrical post and the sheep usually sleep there at night. In the photos, we can see that the wolf is approaching, look and continues on his way… Well, he still must have taken some chestnuts because we see him passing along the park, but he doesn’t even look anymore and stays away from the fence “, Ingrid specifies. The couple preferred cohabitation rather than confrontation with the predator because they live in the same territory.

There has been no attack since 2010

The breeders installed automatic cameras to verify the effectiveness of the protective installation. The wolf is still there, but he goes his way … Everyone has their space on either side of the fence: “There, it’s his home, and there, it’s our home.” Eight herd protection dogs complete the system by being permanently with the ewes. There is even a patous farm on the farm: “As we have two different origins, it allowed us to start a pack, with dogs who run if necessary and others who stay in the herd.” State subsidies finance their food.

“They protect from all four-legged predators … On two legs too, but they are not allowed to bite them. On all fours, therefore, whether wolves, dogs or foxes … from any animal that could bullshit the herd. ” It is said that guard dogs can create problems, including sometimes attacking hikers? “The dog is the reflection of its owner. If he has received a basic education with everything he needs and is good in his head and his sneakers, he does not attack human beings”, says Ingrid. Thanks to electric fences and patous, there has been no attack since 2010.



