Juarez City.- Members of the eighth section of the Social Security Union demonstrated this afternoon outside the headquarters on this border, pointing out irregularities in yesterday’s election to renew the board of directors.

They said that the process was full of anomalies and flawed, since many of the base employees did not appear on the lists to cast their vote.

Carlos Mendiola indicated that they do not agree with the announcement of Jorge Arturo Herrera Navarro’s victory.

He explained that Herrera has a 365-day sanction against Navarro, which began on May 8 of this year, for acts of premature campaigning.

The protesters, a group of 50 people, stood and blocked Vicente Guerrero Avenue between Adolfo de la Huerta and Adolfo López Mateos avenues, preventing traffic in the west-east direction, where they remain this afternoon.