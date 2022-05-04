An elderly man presumed dead from Covid-19 in Shanghai, China, was rescued alive moments before being taken to a crematorium. Undertakers were loading the body into a vehicle when they noticed that the bag used to transport the dead bodies was moving.

Shanghai authorities fired or reprimanded at least six employees involved in transporting the patient.

Videos shared on social media on Sunday show workers removing a body bag from a hearse. Workers, wearing protective clothing, open the bag and realize that the patient is alive. The episode sparked outrage in the city, which has been facing a strict lockdown for five weeks.

This is the video everyone’s talking about today, showing how a Shanghai nursing home resident is taken away to the morgue in a body bag. At around 38 sec in the video, the staff member backs away and says: “He’s alive. He’s alive, I saw it. Don’t cover him anymore.” pic.twitter.com/Y3HzRRpxUl —Manya Koetse (@manyapan) May 2, 2022

The retiree was transferred to a hospital for a comprehensive checkup. So far, he is in stable condition, state media Global Times reported.

A spokesperson for the nursing home apologized for the patient’s poor treatment and said it was working with the Putuo government to establish a special unit to investigate how the incident occurred.

At least four staff, a nursing home director and a doctor have been fired and will be investigated, the Putuo district government said.

